Canadians returning from Las Vegas recount tales of panic, horror

VANCOUVER — Canadians who were in Las Vegas during yesterday's deadly mass shooting are beginning to return home, bringing with them stories of chaos and terror.

Toronto resident Ryan Bedrosian was in Nevada with his sister and her friend for a country music festival and says they were passing through the festival's main gates when the shooting began.

Bedrosian, who flew into Vancouver earlier today, says he remembers the sound of bullets spraying the ground around him and seeing people fall.

Lisa Manley of Maple Ridge, B.C., says she was walking along Las Vegas's main strip when pandemonium broke out and people began screaming, "Active shooter! Active shooter!"

Manley spent hours huddling with others in the kitchen area of a hotel conference centre until police told them it was safe to come out.