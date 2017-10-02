Maple Ridge man killed in Las Vegas shooting

A young man from Maple Ridge, B.C. was one of more than 50 people killed during a shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Jordan McIldoon, 23, worked at Surrey-based Jacob Brothers Construction as a heavy duty mechanic, according to the company and his FaceBook page. A family member, who did not want his name used, confirmed to The Canadian Press that McIldoon's parents were travelling to Nevada to retrieve his body.

“It's a terrible thing,” the relative said. “I don't handle it very well.”

The attack is being called the worst mass shooting in United States history, with a current death toll of 58. A gunman opened fire from a hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, targeting a crowd of 22,000 people who had gathered for a country music festival.

A Las Vegas woman named Heather Glaze posted on Facebook at midnight that McIldoon had died in her arms.

“RIP Jordan mcildoon from British Columbia. I can’t believe this just happened!!!” she wrote.

Her previous post, at 11 p.m., described her terror and reaction in the aftermath of the shooting:

“Oh my god!!!!! So many shots!!!! I am ok, we are hiding. Route 91, so many shots!! Wtf!!! At least 50 injured and 5 dead!!!”