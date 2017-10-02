Maple Ridge man killed in Las Vegas shooting
Jordan McIldoon, 23, was a heavy duty mechanic for Jacob Brothers Construction in Surrey.
A young man from Maple Ridge, B.C. was one of more than 50 people killed during a shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night.
Jordan McIldoon, 23, worked at Surrey-based Jacob Brothers Construction as a heavy duty mechanic, according to the company and his FaceBook page. A family member, who did not want his name used, confirmed to The Canadian Press that McIldoon's parents were travelling to Nevada to retrieve his body.
“It's a terrible thing,” the relative said. “I don't handle it very well.”
The attack is being called the worst mass shooting in United States history, with a current death toll of 58. A gunman opened fire from a hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, targeting a crowd of 22,000 people who had gathered for a country music festival.
A Las Vegas woman named Heather Glaze posted on Facebook at midnight that McIldoon had died in her arms.
“RIP Jordan mcildoon from British Columbia. I can’t believe this just happened!!!” she wrote.
Her previous post, at 11 p.m., described her terror and reaction in the aftermath of the shooting:
“Oh my god!!!!! So many shots!!!! I am ok, we are hiding. Route 91, so many shots!! Wtf!!! At least 50 injured and 5 dead!!!”
The suspected gunman is Stephen Paddock, 64, of Nevada. He was dead when police entered his hotel room, and it is believed he had committed suicide, according to media accounts. He had no prior criminal history and police say they have found no connection terrorist groups.
