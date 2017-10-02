Mental health clouds hang over Vancouverites' heads … literally

Feel like you're walking around with a dark cloud over your head sometimes?

This week, that could literally be the case thanks to an incognito drone decorated as a small raincloud — part of a new campaign by the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) B.C.

The concept behind the "Cloud Copter," as the non-profit organization calls their invention, was to remind people that mental illness is a hidden epidemic that affects hundreds of thousands of British Columbians, but often in secret.

In particular, the organization is aiming their message especially towards youth, 58,000 of whom in B.C. live with an untreated mental illness or addiction, according to 2016 study. And this week, its free province-wide support website Bounce Back extended its service to anyone 15 or older.

"The cloud really represents well that constant feeling that you can still function — these young people are walking, texting and whatever — but the heaviness of the cloud is still hanging over you," explained Bev Gutray, CEO of CMHA B.C., which commissioned the drone. "Fifteen and up are years where young women and men are often beginning to struggle with the signs and symptoms of depression.

"But many aren't sure where to go. This is really immediate for them — it's an evidence-based intervention that will help them."

To create a remove-controlled flying cloud, its creators at Rethink Communications attached a cylindrical, painted outer shell to an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), popularly known as a drone. To fly, the entire apparatus had to be less than one kilogram.

"Rethink, they're such an unbelievably creative group," Gutray said. "So when we were trying to figure out how to reach younger people, we wanted a message that communicates well with them — and lets them know help is available, timely, and can meet their needs."

A licensed drone operator, Rob Massie, piloted the cloud's maiden voyage to kick off Mental Illness Awareness Week, which continues through Saturday.

“It’s surprisingly tricky to fly,” Massie admitted in a statement. “The cloud material essentially turns the drone into a sail that can be pushed around by the slightest breeze. But the visual effect you get is really powerful.”

CMHA believes there are more than a million youth across the country with mental illness, many of them with depression and anxiety, which are both treatable. But the majority of them — four in five, CMHA estimated — don't get the treatment they need.

People can log in online to the organization's B.C. service Bounce Back where they can "check in on their mental health," Gutray explained, take a quiz, to try an evidence-based course of simple exercises developed by experts, and even get phone support for "mild to moderate" depression and anxiety with a doctor's referral.