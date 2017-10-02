Vancouver nabs top city for most spoiled doggos in Canada
Vancouverites purchased the most toys, treats for pets: Amazon
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
It looks like Vancouver doggos are the most pampered — ahem, spoiled — pets in Canada, according to Amazon.ca
The company compiled the number of pet products purchased by residents of each city from August 2016 to August 2017 and ranked them according to sales per capita.
Vancouver nabbed the No.1 spot overall but also for dog items in particular, according to a press release from Amazon.ca. Vancouverites purchased the most toys, treats, grooming products, and accessories in Canada for their lucky pooches.
Edmonton and Calgary ranked second and third, respectively. Burnaby came in fifth and Richmond came in 13th place. Surrey ranked 17th.
Other notable details from the rankings include Winnipeg, where residents spoil their fish with the most filters, heaters, lights, decor, and food in Canada. Also, Burnaby is apparently the most feline-friendly city, with the most grooming and litter-box products purchased.
Sales data was collected for dogs, cats, birds, fish, reptiles, and small animals like hamsters and guinea pigs.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
‘It’s about the dream’: NDP supporters hail Jagmeet Singh’s leadership win
-
-
Man killed after head-on crash between car, tractor trailer on Nova Scotia highway
-
'It’s super admirable': Public praises Const. Mike Chernyk after release of video of his attack