Friends and strangers saved son's life in Las Vegas, says B.C. journalist

A retired B.C. journalist says his son helped others during a deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas — and, when his son was shot in the abdomen and arm, his friends as well as strangers helped him get to safety.

“Someone saved his life, dragging him to safety and getting him to an ambulance,” Hudson Mack, a former CTV news anchor, wrote on Facebook. “Whoever you are, thank you.”

Sheldon Mack is now recovering in hospital after emergency surgery performed the night of the shooting. The 21-year-old wrote on Twitter today that he had suffered two gunshot wounds, resulting in a ruptured colon and a broken forearm.

But his prognosis is good, his father wrote, adding that when he and other family members landed in Las Vegas today, they were heartened to see Sheldon’s tweets.

“As we pull together as a family and thank God he's going to be okay, our hearts break for the families of the people who were killed and the many others who were wounded,” he wrote.

Two Canadians were killed: Jordan McIldoon, a 23-year-old mechanic from Maple Ridge, and Jessica Klymchuk, a mother of four from Valleyview, Alberta.

They are among the 59 dead and more than 500 injured in the deadliest mass shooting in United States history. A gunman opened fire from a hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, targeting a crowd of 22,000 people who had gathered for a country music festival.