Car sharing platform Turo expands to B.C. -- hits speed bump

A company that aims to be “like Airbnb — for cars” has launched in British Columbia, but B.C.’s public insurance system has meant the rollout has gone a little differently than in other provinces.

“It offsets the costs of car ownership by renting it out to other people, and they’re making money with their cars and turning their car into an earnings engine instead of a depreciating asset,” explained Cedric Mathieu, director of Canadian operations for the company.

Turo started in the United States in 2010 and launched in Ontario, Alberta and Quebec in 2016. The company now has 6,500 cars listed and 220,000 users in Canada, and four million worldwide. A competitor, Getaround, offers a similar peer-to-peer platform.

The idea is to connect car owners with people who want to rent a car for multi-day trips. Vehicle owners can turn their car into a revenue source, while renters know exactly what car they’re getting and usually pay around 30 per cent less than a conventional car rental, Mathieu explained.

Turo isn't aiming to compete with carshare companies like Modo, Evo or Car2Go, but with rental car companies who are providing vehicles to tourists or car-less city dwellers for multi-day trips.

Listings for Vancouver showed offerings for Ford Explorers, Honda Civics and a Toyota RAV4, ranging from $45 a day for a Chevrolet Sonic to $100 a day for a BMW 7-series.

Like other “sharing economy” companies, Turo relies on user reviews to identify problems. For instance, if a renter complains about a mechanical problem, the company will not allow the car to be listed again until the owner provides proof the problem has been fixed.

Before users can rent a car, Turo checks their identity, that they have a valid drivers licence and completes a risk analysis.

In the Canadian provinces where Turo operates, the company has been able to partner with private insurance companies (Novex in Ontario and Alberta, Intact in Quebec) to create a special insurance product for car owners. Those listing their car don’t pay extra to get the insurance — it’s covered by the booking fee.

In B.C., car owners who want to use the platform must get commercial vehicle insurance from the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC), a Crown corporation.

That means Turo has had to refine its pitch: it calls its users in British Columbia “car rental entrepreneurs” because in order to make the more expensive insurance make sense, car owners have to plan and act like a small business.

The “entrepreneurs” in B.C. range from individuals who have decided to buy one or more cars in order to rent them out, to businesses like the Doubletree by Hilton in Victoria that is using Turo to rent out two cars.