'He was fearless': Family releases statement on B.C. man killed in Las Vegas shooting

One day after losing their only son to a deadly shooting in Las Vegas, the parents of Jordan McIldoon have released a statement that describes their son as a compassionate man who loved the outdoors and was excited to begin his career as a mechanic.

McIldoon was one of 59 people, four of them Canadian, who died when a gunman opened fire on a country music festival in Las Vegas. It’s the deadliest shooting to ever occur in the United States.

McIldoon was at the festival with his girlfriend, Amber Bereza, when the shooting started. The pair were separated.

“Our son, Jordan, was a compassionate young man who lived a life full of adventures,” Alan and Angela McIldoon wrote.

“From a young age, he was fearless. From finding him perched on the roof of the barn at age two or having him leap into the deep end of the lake before he could swim, he was always on the go.

“He loved playing hockey and snowboarding. He was an avid BMX bike rider and a talented downhill mountain biker, spending many summers in Whistler. When on his bike, Jordan could often be seen upside down doing a flip or roaring down a bike park with a cheeky tail whip — he was in his glory.

He loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and driving his big redneck diesel truck. He loved NASCAR and country music and was rarely seen out of his cowboy boots.”

The McIldoons are also grateful for the help they received from Air Canada, the MGM Signature Hotel in Las Vegas, the Canadian consulate and the chaplains, volunteers, counsellors, coroner, police and assistance dogs at the family meeting centre that has been set up in Las Vegas.

In several media interviews on Monday, Heather Gooze, a bartender who helped carry McIldoon to safety, described how she held the young man’s hand as he died, then stayed with him for hours fielding calls from his girlfriend and mother.

“From the people who stayed with Jordan that night and held his hand, to the first responders who had to rush to an unimagineable scene, we would like to thank everyone for their incredible love and support.