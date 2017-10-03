Vancouver police appeal for footage, sightings in Marpole double homicide

Vancouver police are asking the public for help in the murder investigation of Dianna Mah-Jones and Richard Jones on Tuesday, Sept. 26 in the Marpole area.

Police have said they are not ruling anything out at this point but that the attack, which happened at a home near 64th Avenue and Hudson Street, may have been random. Police are still looking for the person responsible for the double homicide, a police spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have surveillance, security, or dash-cam footage of the area between Oak and Granville streets, and West 70th and West 58th avenues, to contact police.

Police are also asking residents in that area to keep an eye out for discarded items.

“If you found a piece of discarded property that doesn’t belong, since last Tuesday, even if you picked it up and threw it out, we still want to know about it,” said Cst. Jason Doucette, spokesperson for the Vancouver Police Department.

Police are asking the wider public for help confirming Jones’ whereabouts on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

“If they saw him at all on Tuesday, then give us a call. It doesn’t have to be suspicious in nature – we’re trying to piece together his day,” said Doucette.

There was a short-term rental suite at the residence but it was not being rented out at the time of the murder, he said. Officers will continue door knocking and speaking with residents in the area in the coming days.

“If you’re sitting at home and thinking they probably already have this information I’m not going to bother calling, please call us. Let us figure out if it’s important.”