Two Metro Vancouver residents charged in massive fentanyl bust

Two locals are facing charges connected to the seizure of 40,000 fentanyl pills and 132 kilograms of cocaine in 2016.

The RCMP announced Tuesday that Richmond resident Yan Chau Lam, 48, faces a count of conspiring to import a controlled substance and several other drug-related offences, and Vancouver resident Gertrude Cheong, 43, is charged with conspiring to possess a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking.

The charges are in connection with a February 2016 seizure of drugs headed for Vancouver in a shipping container from Brazil.

According to its release, RCMP were first alerted to the shipment by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency in February 2016, when officer discovered three suitcases in a container destined for the Port of Vancouver at a Los Angeles-area port.

The suitcases contained 110 packages of cocaine weighing 132 kilograms.

After working with several other U.S. authorities on the investigation, RCMP arrested two suspects after they picked up the shipment in Metro Vancouver.

A search of a connected apartment in Richmond led to the discovery of 40,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs.

“These seizures would definitely have impacted the transnational organized crime networks involved,” said RCMP Supt. Cal Chrustie, head of the BC RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime section, in a statement. “Even more importantly, we believe that preventing these drugs from reaching our communities has undoubtedly saved countless lives.”

None of the allegations have been proven in court.