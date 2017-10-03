Vancouver Island city councillor apologizes for dog poop prank

A councillor for the town of Qualicum Beach admitted he'd been "an airhead" for leaving a bag of dog poop on a city employee's desk.

Coun. Neil Horner made the apology during an Oct. 2 council meeting. He recounted how bylaw officer Don Marshall had told him that "a member of my inner circle had been seen walking the family dog and not picking up the feces, and not for the first time. I didn’t want to embarrass that person so I asked if it would be ok if I went and picked it up myself and he agreed."

Horner's mission to the dog park to remove the offending item was a success. Feeling chuffed, he decided to have a coffee - but before claiming his caffeinated reward, he thought it would be funny to show Marshall the bag of poop to "to show him I had indeed followed through on my pledge to clean it up."

But Marshall wasn't at his desk. It was then that Horner made the fateful decision to leave the bag on Marshall's desk.

"What was I thinking? I don’t think I was trying to upset anyone or making a comment on anyone, I was just being an airhead," Horner concluded contritely. "I think Mr. Marshall does a great job, he has a great manner and rather than throw his weight around he tends to talk to people to fix things.