'Everything about him turned out to be false': Cops warn of online date rape, fraud

Are you dating online?

Vancouver's police sex crimes unit has also entered the world of Internet match-making — but they haven't joined Tinder, OkCupid, Plenty of Fish or Bumble.

On Wednesdaly, the unit launched an online campaign, Catch You, encouraging more victims of sexual assault or fraud during dates to come forward.

One key message of the effort, according to the VPD, is for users of match-making platforms to heed any "alarm bells" set off in their heads by suitors online, and to not be afraid to report crimes committed during "bad dates gone wrong."

“People dating online, particularly women, are finding themselves at a higher risk for sexual assaults, violent crime, and fraud," said Det. Const. Michelle Grandbois, with VPD's Sex Crimes Unit, in a statement. "But the crimes are under-reported and we want to hear from victims so they can access resources, and help prevent others from being victimized.”

However, a series of recent high-profile cases in Canada and the U.S. in has highlighted many sexual assault survivors' reluctance to report violence for fear of being dismissed as "unfounded," or facing interrogation and further trauma if criminal charges end up in court.

The VPD admitted it suspects "most crimes related to online dating are never reported."

However, the force offered advice to daters to reduce "the likelihood that they will become victims of assault or fraud," including always meeting dates in public places, letting a friend know where the date is and and with whom, and to "Google someone you’re going to meet to look for background information," including doing an image search of their profile picture and looking up their phone number.

And they advise users to offer as little personal information as possible, including avoiding "friending" potential matches on social media.

Finally, once you think you've found a match, police warn, "Trust your instincts – if something feels wrong, it probably is."