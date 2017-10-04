Langley, B.C., boy hurt when vehicle chase between citizens ends in crash

LANGLEY, B.C. — A 12-year-old boy from Langley, B.C., has been seriously hurt after being run down by a vehicle involved in a chase through a residential area of the Metro Vancouver community.

RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy says the boy was on his bike when he was hit by a speeding Mazda that ran a stop sign Tuesday night and was then rear-ended by a Ford pickup that also ran the stop sign.

Largy says investigators believe the car, with two people inside, was fleeing following an alleged theft of tools from a construction site and was being chased by a man driving the pickup.

She says both vehicles were reportedly speeding on residential streets and ignoring traffic controls just before the boy was hit.

An off-duty police officer jogging in the area caught one of the men who fled from the Mazda after the crash, a police dog sniffed out the second man and Largy says charges against the two Langley men will be recommended.