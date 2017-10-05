Vancouver makes shortlist in 2026 World Cup bid

Vancouver has made it onto the shortlist for host city in a bid to put on the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The United Bid Committee, has shortlisted 32 North American cities in its bid to host the games, using criteria such as city profile, stadium, and infrastructure.

"I'm thrilled Vancouver is shortlisted as a FIFA 2026 World Cup host city. Our sport hosting Vancouver partners put together a compelling story that showcases Vancouver's world-class hosting reputation and experience and we would be honoured to welcome the world again in 2026."

If North America wins the bid to host FIFA 2026, 10 matches will be held in Canada.

The United Bid Committee will submit the North American proposal in March 2018 and FIFA is set to choose the host on June 13, 2018. Morocco is the other country bidding for the 2026 tournament.