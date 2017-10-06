Independent probe begins after Abbotsford suspect injured in fall during arrest

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — The British Columbia office that investigates serious injuries or deaths involving police has been called to Abbotsford after a suspect was hurt during an arrest.

Abbotsford Police say a 37-year-old man was wanted on outstanding warrants for driving offences and was spotted Thursday in Chilliwack driving 160 kilometres per hour in a 70 kilometre per hour zone.

The man was tracked through the Fraser Valley to central Abbotsford where police say he pulled into a parkade and officers attempted to arrest him.

A news release from the police department says the man tried to flee and landed on the ground about four metres below, suffering an apparent broken leg.

A police officer was also injured when the department says the suspect resisted arrest, and both the suspect and officer were treated in hospital.