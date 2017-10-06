Vancouver mayor will try to limit condo pre-sales to local residents

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson will introduce a motion during the next council meeting to develop a city policy which “prioritizes” local residents for condo pre-sales purchases.

Robertson had previously told Metro he wanted the provincial government to introduce new regulations to reign in the pre-sale market, which has become increasingly speculative as condo prices have skyrocketed.

Real estate watchers have raised concerns about pre-sale assignment flipping, sales to overseas buyers and sales well to real estate insiders. They say those practices are preventing locals from buying and have pushed up prices.

According to a press release from city communications staff:

“The Mayor’s motion will direct staff to bring forward a policy framework as part of the City’s Housing Vancouver strategy, which is coming back to Council at the end of November. An example of one such program is in West Vancouver, where in 2016 the City Council negotiated an agreement with Westbank development for a new condo project that prioritized local residents. Stipulations included:

Requiring the project to be only marketed to West Vancouver residents during the first 30 days, and then the next 60 days to residents of Metro Vancouver;

Requiring purchasers to sign a statutory declaration to demonstrate their intention to live in the building and not flip their unit;

Restricting bulk purchases of units.”

However, Mary Ann Booth, a West Vancouver city councillor, previously told Metro that those measures did not have the desired effect of keeping priced affordable for local incomes.

“We learned that until demand from offshore foreign investors is addressed by other levels of government, our efforts to add supply are not going to have a noticeable impact,” Booth said.