No injuries following shootings in two Vancouver suburbs: police

VANCOUVER — Police are investigating shootings in two separate Vancouver suburbs.

RCMP in Surrey say officers received a call Sunday morning about shots being fired at an occupied vehicle.

They say the vehicle and a nearby home were hit by bullets, but no one was injured, and investigators are searching for a dark-coloured vehicle that was spotted fleeing the scene.

Meanwhile, police in West Vancouver say they are looking for clues after shots were fired at a home in the affluent British Properties neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

Officers say the home was hit multiple times, but no one was injured.