No injuries following shootings in two Vancouver suburbs: police
VANCOUVER — Police are investigating shootings in two separate Vancouver suburbs.
RCMP in Surrey say officers received a call Sunday morning about shots being fired at an occupied vehicle.
They say the vehicle and a nearby home were hit by bullets, but no one was injured, and investigators are searching for a dark-coloured vehicle that was spotted fleeing the scene.
Meanwhile, police in West Vancouver say they are looking for clues after shots were fired at a home in the affluent British Properties neighbourhood early Sunday morning.
Officers say the home was hit multiple times, but no one was injured.
They say suspects fled the scene prior to police arriving and the individuals have not been identified or located.
