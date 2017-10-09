Gobble gobble: Turkeys enjoy Thanksgiving at Happy Herd

The staff, volunteers, and animals at Happy Herd celebrated Thanksgiving this weekend with festivities that even the turkeys enjoyed.

Over three million turkeys are eaten every Thanksgiving but Larry, Mo, and Lizzie are not among them. The three turkeys live at Happy Herd sanctuary, where formerly abused farm animals can live out the rest of their lives.

Sanctuary staff put on a vegan Thanksgiving feast this weekend at the farm, located in Langley.

Turkeys' faces change colour depending on their mood -- the more colourful, the happier they are, said sanctuary founder, Diane Marsh.