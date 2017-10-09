Vancouver seeks input on upgrading Gastown streets
City staff are considering making Water Street 'car-light' to connect east-west bike network
The cobblestone streets in Vancouver's oldest neighbourhood are due for a facelift and the city is starting public consultation on the project this fall.
City staff have identified Water Street in Gastown as a candidate for car-light upgrades, which would mean fewer vehicles and more room for pedestrians and cyclists instead. The route could be the missing link in the east-west bike network, according to the city's Downtown Eastside Plan and Transportation 2040.
There are no proposed designs for what Gastown's new roads will look like yet, rather staff are asking people general questions about their current experience and what they hope to see change in the neighbourhood.
Public feedback this month will inform city staff's work as they draw up draft options for more community consultation in early 2018.
“As part of our community engagement, we will be exploring whether Water Street could become car-light, but it is important to us to work closely with businesses in the area to see how the streets can continue to support loading and movement needs," said Lon LaClaire, Vancouver's director of transportation, in a press release.
Staff will work closely with community organizations and businesses in the area.
"The Gastown BIA sees this as an opportunity to look at different options of how we can add some flexibility to how we use our streets while responding to the varying needs of our businesses,” says Leanore Sali, president of the Gastown BIA.
