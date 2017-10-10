Coroner's service says three bodies were found after fire in Nanaimo, B.C.
NANAIMO, B.C. — The bodies of three people have been found in a home that was on fire in Nanaimo, B.C.
RCMP say fire crews were called to the home around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Andy Watson, a spokesman with the BC Coroners Service, says they have very little information to share about the deaths.
The bodies have been removed from the building. (CFAX)
