Vancouver brides ride to wedding on Mobi bikes

Two Vancouver brides chose to spend part of their special day on Mobi bikes, as a homage to their love for cycling.

Leah Day and Kaitlin Straker got married on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 and invited their guests to join them on a bike ride from the wedding ceremony to the reception. Mobi was their preferred mode of transportation.

“One of the first things we thought about when starting to plan our wedding was the idea of having a wedding bike gang, where all of our guests from out of town could have the chance to see Vancouver along the bike routes that we always cycle," said Kaitlan Straker.

"Our experience was fantastic biking on our wedding day! It took it to another level of fun and our guests raved about it all night."