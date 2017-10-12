B.C. drug overdose deaths surpass total for 2016 in only eight months

A tainted drug supply continues to kill people in B.C., with the number of overdose deaths in 2017's first eight months surpassing the total for 2016, according to the B.C. Coroners Service.

From January to August 2017, 1,013 people died from illicit drug overdoses in B.C., up from 547 deaths in the same time period in 2016.

In August 2017 alone, 113 people died of suspecpted drug overdoses in B.C., averaging out to more than three-and-a-half deaths everyday. More than four in five overdose deaths in 2017 tested positive for fentanyl, the coroners service stated in a news release.

Middle-aged men are the most at risk for drug overdoses. Four out of five people who died of illicit drug overdoses were men and almost three out of every four deaths involved someone bewteen the ages of 30 and 59 years, according to the coroner service.