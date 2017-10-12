Cacao 70 serves up decadent waffles in new Gastown location

Chocolate.

What do I know about chocolate? It’s a bean. I once lived in the country that produces 60 per cent of the world’s chocolate supply – Ghana. I know chocolate has caffeine in it and that as a lady I’m supposed to love chocolate and eat it religiously while sucking down bottles of pinot grigio.

What I also think I know about chocolate is that it tastes really good with ice cream, whip cream and pretty much any baked good, particularly waffles. I decided to test this assumption by heading to the new Cacao 70 location at 433 Abbott St. in Gastown.

Cacao 70 is a Montreal-based chocolate making cafe that moved Vancouver in recent years and now to Gastown. It originated as a chocolate drinking bar, but eventually expanded to serving chocolate dipped soft serve cones and some decadent waffle combinations.

First up, I tried the Cacao 70 Classic Hot Chocolate ($4.95), which is the one made with whipping cream, because hot chocolate with water is garbage. It was rich and creamy with a bitter finish. Two marshmallow on top, cut through the bitterness to make it a more balanced beverage. This is the way hot chocolate is meant to be drunk – with cream.

Next up came The Cocobo ($9.75), which I kept calling the Cocoba in a tone deaf attempt to be sophisticated. This waffle is topped with whip cream, coconut flakes, chocolate wafer balls, a chocolate dipped soft serve ice cream in a waffle cone and more whip cream. The bittersweet chocolate was balanced by the creaminess of the whipping cream. I didn’t expect to have a dip cone on top of my waffle and when I cracked it open soft serve oozed out all over the waffle, which triggered the primitive part of my brain that says, ‘this is good and you should definitely eat it all quickly.’

Next I moved on to The Coffee High ($12.95), because it was noon and I hadn’t had my coffee. This delight was served with coffee chocolate sauce, espresso beans, pieces of java cake, caramel sauce, banana – so it’s healthier right? – and my favourite, whip cream.

The first few bites of this caffeinated waffle were wonderful. I loved the Coffee Crisp-like sauce and the whip cream in opposition with the crunchy espresso beans. After a few bites the sweetness could not be deterred by the whip cream and I found it to be a little too much. That being said, I was already testing my blood sugar levels, so you might find it perfectly sweet for your tastebuds.

All in all I really liked Cacao 70 and the adorable shop. Right now they don’t have any seats, but promised to have a couple tables soon. The staff were gracious and accommodating and I would stop by again, especially for those dip cones.