Daycare offers free childcare for Vancouver byelection

A Vancouver daycare is offering free daycare for parents who want to vote in a civic byelection.

Budding Children’s Garden and Daycare is located just four blocks away from Vancouver City Hall, one of over 50 voting places open on Saturday, Oct. 14 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Buddings is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will offer up to three hours of free childcare, although the daycare is encouraging parents who sign up to use one hour on Oct. 14 and the other two hours at another time in order to free up space for more families to use the free service.

The daycare cares for preschoolers and toddlers aged 18 months to five years.

Parents who aren’t already members of the daycare should try to sign up in advance using an online form at buddings.ca/apply, said Kezia Antholyka, who works at Buddings.

The daycare offers flexible childcare for parents, Antholyka said, so offering free childcare during the election seemed like a good way to spread the word about the daycare and support the right to vote.