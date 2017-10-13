Former B.C. director pleads guilty to breach of trust in vote-getting scandal
VANCOUVER — A former communications director for British Columbia's previous Liberal government has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge in connection with a vote-getting scandal.
Brian Bonney was charged with breach of trust in May 2016 for his involvement in a strategy to win ethnic votes for then-premier Christy Clark's Liberals in the 2013 election.
Special prosecutor David Butcher says Bonney has pleaded guilty to the charge on Thursday ahead of a trial that was scheduled to begin next week.
Butcher says a sentencing hearing will be Dec. 6 and 7, and the Crown will provide details of the investigation at that time.
The so-called quick vote strategy allegedly used government resources to help woo multicultural voters.
Clark apologized for the plan in the legislature, saying it was a serious mistake.
