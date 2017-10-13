Man dies after Commercial Drive stabbing: Vancouver police

Vancouver police are asking the public to come forward with even the smallest tip that could help solve the city’s latest homicide.

VPD spokesperson Const. Jason Doucette said a yet-to-be-identified man in his 30s was found suffering from stab wounds outside a Tim Hortons at Commercial Drive near E. 1st Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Passerbys noticed the man in “obvious medical distress” and tried to help the victim until first responders arrived to the scene.

The man was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect and was asking any witnesses to contact them.

“It’s a high populated area with lots of families and lots of residents that just shop along the Drive,” said Doucette. “If you happened to notice anything, no detail is too small. We’d like to put this together and push this investigation forward so we can identify the person, or persons, responsible and hold them accountable.”

While details are slim, Doucette said investigators don’t believe there’s any further risk to the public.

“If [people in the area] happened to see something suspicious, or a person laying on the ground, or anything that may have led up to this, give [police] a call at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477,” said Doucette.