Traffic snarled between Merritt, B.C., and Kamloops as drivers face heavy snow

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — An early dump of snow has turned British Columbia's Coquihalla Highway into a treacherous trek, especially for drivers unprepared for the weather.

Environment Canada forecaster Trevor Smith says as much as 10 centimetres piled up on the route Thursday night and the snowfall continued into Friday, prompting an indefinite closure of the highway at Kamloops.

Smith forecasts a further five centimetres through the day and says an additional two centimetres of snow is expected Saturday.

He warns the freezing level is expected to climb on Saturday, meaning any snowfall could create slippery conditions.

The DriveBC website is advising motorists to detour via Highway 1 until the closure ends.