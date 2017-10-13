Vancouver, it's time to vote

How to vote in Vancouver’s by-election

What: By-election to choose one city councillor and nine school trustees

When: Saturday, Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 50 voting locations throughout the city. See a map at vancouver.ca. Voters can vote at any location.

What do I need: If you voted during the last provincial election, you will already be on the voter’s list. If not, bring two pieces of ID such as a drivers’ licence, BC Service Card, utility bill or passport. Visit vancouver.ca to find out what ID is accepted.

Why: Voters will choose one city councillor to replace Vision Coun. Geoff Meggs, who left this summer to take a job with the B.C. NDP. Vision Vancouver currently holds the majority on council (six out of 11 votes).

Voters will also choose nine school trustees. Vancouver has been without an elected school board since the former education minister, Mike Bernier, fired the entire board over the board’s refusal to pass a balanced budget and bullying allegations.