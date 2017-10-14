B.C. recognizes wildfire, flood volunteers, first responders with new award

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — British Columbia's government is looking to recognize people who went out of their way to help when record-breaking wildfires tore through the province this summer.

Premier John Horgan was in Kamloops today where he announced the new "Above and Beyond" awards, which honour those who fought the flames, provided shelter for evacuees, or otherwise helped their community during the crisis.

Around 65,000 people were forced from their homes this summer as wildfires scorched more than 12,000 square kilometres, destroying homes and infrastructure in several communities.

People who helped out when floods hit the Okanagan last spring are also eligible for the recognition.

Horgan says the province wants to make sure that 2017 is remembered as a moment when British Columbians came together and supported one another.