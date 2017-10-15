Greens score strong showing in Vancouver school board election

Three Green Party school board candidates garnered the most votes in Saturday's byelection, which established an elected school board in Vancouver for the first time in a year.

Janet Fraser was re-elected and is joined by fellow Green Party members Judy Zaichkowsky and Estrellita Gonzalez. Vision's Joy Alexander and Allan Wong were re-elected, as was NPA's Fraser Ballantyne, who is joined by newly elected Lisa Dominato. Vision's Ken Clement was also elected and Carrie Bercic won the sole seat for OneCity.

The provincial government fired the previous board, filled with four Vision, four NPA, and one Green Party trustee, after they failed to pass a balanced budget and after allegations of workplace bullying.

The previous board was split along sharp partisan lines between Vision and the NPA, with a sole Green candidate often casting the deciding vote.

The new school board will have a new NDP government to work with. Education Minister Rob Fleming announced last week $46.9 million to replace two Vancouver schools because of seismic concerns.

Funding for seismic upgrades was the cornerstone of a drawn-out conflict between the old Vancouver School Board and the B.C. Liberal government. The province mandated that the board must achieve a 95 per cent enrollment rate before it would be eligible to recieve funding for seismic upgrades. That ultimatum led the school board to begin the process of closing schools. The old school board was fired in October 2016.