Byelection hints at housing issue dominating 2018 civic vote: expert

Vancouver's short byelection scramble to replace ex-Coun. Geoff Meggs ended in defeat for his governing Vision Vancouver on Saturday.

And while Mayor Gregor Robertson appeared humbled — even stung — in a terse election-night congratulations to newly elected NPA Coun. Hector Bremner, one political scientist has warned against reading the political tea leaves too closely.

Simon Fraser University political scientist David Moscrop said it's common for voters to rebuke a long-incumbent administration. Instead, he argued we ought to pay close attention to the issues raised in the campaign as parties look one year ahead to the general municipal vote — chiefly bitterness over housing woes in the city.

"The win might indicate something, but it might indicate nothing at all," he said, "because byelections tend not to favour the incumbent especially if they've been around for a while. Voters often express frustration with the status quo — but turnout was so low to know if it indicates how people feel with only 11 per cent turnout."

Sunday saw victory celebrations continue, unsurprisingly, from the winner: the Non-Partisan Association's Bremner, who won 27 per cent of the vote, while Vision's Diego Cardona came in fifth place.

"It's a dream come true, of course," Bremner told Metro in a phone interview, "if you care about public policy and giving back — being elected by your peers is just a truly amazing experience.

"We're really grateful for the opportunity."

His campaign honed in on a housing affordability crisis affecting more and more Vancouverites, and vowed to push for speedier processes at City Hall for getting new housing supply to approval.

But his right-leaning NPA weren't the only ones celebrating. Bremner's second-place challenger, anti-poverty activist Jean Swanson, also campaigned on housing affordability but criticized Vision from the other side of the political spectrum for pandering to the wealthy.

Several of her campaigners expressed optimism Sunday on social media at what they deemed "momentum" her independent run garnered with a clear populist leftist message — not to mention 21 per cent of ballots, just 3,109 votes behind. The Greens' Pete Fry came in third, more than 500 votes behind her, while Cardona trailed at 11 per cent support.

"We have taken big steps towards the political revolution this city needs!" Swanson wrote Sunday on her Facebook page. "We set the agenda in this campaign and we came up with some ideas that we can keep pushing til we get them by hook or crook … Do we want to do it again in the 2018 election? Maybe."

The byelection, Moscrop said, will likely be a preview of how big housing will be one year from now in municipal elections.

The "results were not what we hoped for," Robertson said in a message released Saturday. "Vancouverites are frustrated — particularly around housing affordability — and they expect more from us."

Bremner congratulated Swanson's campaign, and said it reveals deep disatisfaction across the political spectrum on housing and other affordability issues.

"To her credit, she had a very clear message, and we're both very concerned about families being forced out of our city," Bremner said. "But we have very different approaches.