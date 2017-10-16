Alleged victims sue man awarded millions after acquittal in sex-assault case

VANCOUVER — A man who was acquitted of 10 counts of sexual assault after spending 27 years in prison is being sued by some of his alleged victims.

Five women, identified only as Jane Does, have filed a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court accusing Ivan Henry of breaking into their homes in the early 1980s and sexually assaulting them.

The notice of civil claim asks that Henry be denied the $8-million settlement he was awarded last year for wrongful imprisonment.

Henry's 1983 conviction was overturned in the B.C. Court of Appeal in 2010 because of flaws the judge found in both the trial and the police investigation, including a lineup photo that was used showing officers holding Henry in a headlock.

Henry's lawyer, Marilyn Sandford, says in an interview that it's sad that her client is being asked to defend himself for a third time, but the evidence hasn't changed and he is confident the courts will side with him again.