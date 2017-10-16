Jimi Hendrix statue to kiss the Vancouver sky: shrine founder

"You've gotta remember," Jimi Hendrix once crooned. "… Can you hear me calling you back again now?"

Now, to help Vancouverites remember the American guitar virtuoso's childhood summers visiting his Vancouver grandmother, one local fan has commissioned a 32-foot high Hendrix statue to kiss the sky above the city.

Vincent Fodera, who founded and maintains a local Hendrix shrine, won't give up his quest to make sure Vancouverites also remember the Purple Haze icon's connection to Vie's Chicken and Steak restaurant, a long-shuttered Strathcona eatery where his grandmother Nora worked.

Fodera's efforts now centre on a planned return to the original restaurant's site, thanks to an agreement with the developer of a high-rise condominium building to which he sold the property at the corner of Main and Union streets.

And the rebuilt shrine, he revealed, will be joined by a 32-foot Hendrix statue he said he's commissioned from a respected centuries-old foundry in his home country, Italy.

"We'll be back at the original shrine maybe in a year or two, after the high-rise is built," he said. "We'll have the original shrine with the 32-foot statue."

The statue, he told Metro proudly, will be cast at "a romantic 1,500-year-old foundry in Italy where they (have) been making statues of popes, kings and queens."

It will be either installed on the new building's rooftop, he said, or in front of the ground-level shrine at the Vie's site.

"The shrine will be lifted up, moved agian, then put back in the same location," he said.

Vie's restaurant once formed part of Hogan's Alley, an African-Canadian neighbourhood displaced to build the viaducts now slated for demolition. It's one of the last vestiges of the neighbourhood, although a year-old nonprofit society is working with the city to also create a community centre to remember the area's black history — and hopefully, bring back some of its cultural and musical vibrance.