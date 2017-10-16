Developers protest as mayor prepares to introduce pre-sales motion

Mayor Gregor Robertson will introduce a motion to give local residents first crack at pre-sale condo sales tomorrow during a Vancouver city council meeting.

The motion asks city staff to draft a policy framework as part of the city’s “Housing Reset” plan.

Critics of the real estate industry have raised concerns about how the increasingly speculative pre-sale market is pushing up prices in both the pre-sale and resale market, and is preventing local residents from buying.

But the motion has raised the ire of the city’s powerful real estate development industry. In a statement, Anne McMullin, CEO of the Urban Development Institute, complained the industry had been blindsided by a press release about the mayor’s intention to introduce the motion. She said 90 per cent of pre-sales already go to local buyers.

“The City chooses to make a political statement and in doing so further demonizes our industry, and fans an already misguided rant against foreigners,” she elaborated in correspondence with Kevin Quinlan, Robertson’s chief of staff, which was obtained by the Vancouver Sun.

Quinlan responded that the motion does not mention foreign buyers or citizenship. He also acknowledged the proposal would do “nothing for affordability” and was more about regaining public trust.

One program that has peaked Robertson’s interest is a memorandum of understanding between the District of West Vancouver and Westbank to sell a Horseshoe Bay project to local buyers for the first 60 days of sales and restricted bulk purchases.

However, Mary Ann Booth, a West Vancouver city councillor, previously told Metro that those measures did not have the desired effect of keeping prices affordable for local incomes.