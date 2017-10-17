New Skookum music festival planned for Vancouver’s Stanley Park

The producers of the Squamish Valley Music Festival are launching a three-day music, food and art festival in Stanley Park.

The Skookum festival, or simply Skookum, will be held Sept. 7th to 9th at the Brockton Oval and will feature contemporary music across broad genres on multiple stages, according to a press release announcing the event on Tuesday. The line-up will be announced in the spring.

Skookum means big or great in the historic Chinook trading language of the Pacific Northwest.

In addition to music, festival producers BrandLive are promising live and multimedia art installations as well as food and beverages featuring B.C. wines, craft beers and distilleries.

“This festival us the result of a conversation that began five years ago to create a more accessible and inclusive festival for Vancouver and British Columbia,” said Paul Runnals, festival director, in a statement.

“We want to evolve the festival experience and establish a new standard for creative expression across the three pillars of music, food and art – all set in one of the most spectacular locations in the world.”

The 17-acre site will have a capacity of 20,000 people per day. The weekend will also include a series of nighttime events in downtown Vancouver.