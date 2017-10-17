RCMP in B.C. say man who vanished in Okanagan Lake has been found alive and well

VERNON, B.C. — A man has been found safe after police feared he might have drowned when he jumped into Okanagan Lake near Vernon, B.C.

RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk says rescuers searched the north end of the lake over the weekend after officers investigating reports of a prowler saw someone jump into the water.

It appeared the person never resurfaced.

Moskaluk says police have since learned the 38-year-old man was able to swim across the lake to another community.

Moskaluk wouldn't say which community the man reached or who tipped police about his survival.

He says the man was taken to a medical facility for an assessment.