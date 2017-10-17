Transit ridership hits highest level since Vancouver Olympics

Weekday transit ridership in Metro Vancouver has hit a new high, jumping 6.2 per cent in the first nine months of 2017, according to numbers released Tuesday by TransLink.

In fact, September saw TransLink’s highest ridership ever (with the exception of February 2010, during the Winter Olympics), with 36 million transit boardings. TransLink expects yearly ridership will surpass 400 million boardings in December.

The greatest increase (10.6 per cent) was seen on the Millennium and Expo SkyTrain lines, in large part because of the Evergreen Line extension. The Evergreen Line opened in December 2016 and now welcomes 34,000 people every weekday.

Buses, SeaBus and the Canada Line also saw more riders in September. However, ridership on the West Coast Express decreased.