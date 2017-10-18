Body of man found in Calgary in car linked to B.C. homicide

REVELSTOKE, B.C. — A vehicle being sought in relation to a weekend homicide in southwest Calgary was located Tuesday in Revelstoke, B.C.

Calgary police had earlier released a photo of a suspect, 32-year-old Mohammadali Darabi of Calgary, and said he was believed to be driving a silver-coloured 2006 Toyota Corolla with an Alberta licence plate.

A vehicle matching that description was found and surrounded by RCMP officers, who tried to establish communications with the driver for more than five hours.

Officers said there was no response, and when they eventually approached the vehicle, a man was discovered dead inside.