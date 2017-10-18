Move private school funding to public system: OneCity trustee

OneCity’s only school board trustee plans to bring forward a motion to lobby the province to end public funding of “elite” public schools at the earliest opportunity.

“We all have access to community centres,” said Carrie Bercic, who won a seat on the board in an Oct. 14 by-election. “But if I go to a private country club, I expect to pay for that myself – not have the taxpayer pay for it.”

OneCity, a left-wing party that formed in 2013 as an alternative to the Coalition of Progressive Electors, was clear about its opposition to private schools in its platform. Bercic hopes to bring forward a motion (although she will need a seconder) to start a debate about the issue.

Bercic clarified that OneCity is not targeting faith-based or other independent schools that do not exceed “the operational per student grant amount of the local public school district in the district in which the independent school is located,” a type of school the province classifies as “Class 1.”

It’s instead the very expensive schools that Bercic says her party is concerned about. They received $45 million in public funds in 2016, money OneCity argues should have gone to the beleaguered public system.

Former Vision Vancouver trustee and board chair Patti Bacchus has written opinion articles voicing her opposition to taxpayer money going to private schools.

But Joy Alexander, one of three Vision trustees elected on Oct. 14, said the party does not currently have a stance on the issue.