No charges for B.C. Mountie after man's leg is broken during arrest

VICTORIA — B.C.'s Criminal Justice Branch says no charges will be laid against an officer involved in the arrest of a suspect who suffered a broken leg.

A statement from the branch says two RCMP officers on bicycles decided to arrest a group of three people in Prince George in July 2015 for being intoxicated in a public space.

The statement, which is based on findings of the Independent Investigations Office, says a fourth man began yelling from the street, and the group told the officers he had been causing problems earlier.

It says one of the officers went over to the man in concern he was going to be hit by a car, but the man ignored directions from the officer and walked away.

It statement says the man resisted arrest, was restrained and suffered a fracture to his shin bone, which later required surgery.

The officer was considered for a charge of assault causing bodily harm, but the BC Prosecution Service says the actions of the officer were found to be legally justified.