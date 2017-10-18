Vancouver rinks' ammonia safe: city

Vancouverites needn't worry about deadly chemicals used to freeze the city's eight ice rinks, a park board official said Wednesday, after three maintenance workers in Fernie, B.C. died from a toxic ammonia leak in that city's arena.

But although safer coolants are available, "obviously there are strict regulations around ammonia," recreation director Donnie Rosa told reporters at Hillcrest rink Wednesday, adding that Vancouver facilities are above-standard to "detect and respond quickly" to leaks, and that it is stored behind multiple locked doors and constantly monitored by computer and, every three hours, staff.

The former National Women's Hockey League player and coach invited reporters to tour Hillcrest rink's safety features the day after the tragedy in the Kootenays. Behind one hockey net was a prominent emergency light and warning: "AMMONIA LEAK: Clear building when blue light is flashing."

Behind two locked doors nearby, mechanical technician Eamon McGinley donned a staff-customized gas mask and showed a computer monitoring ammonia levels in a third locked room.

Ammonia, used in most rink cooling systems, is a toxic gas that is extremely and quickly fatal if inhaled — filling victims' lungs with liquid and deadly in mere seconds. McGinley described its odour as "pungent," recognizable from ammonia-based bug bite remedies.

Asked if the city has considered less deadly chemicals as alternative coolants — such as freon — Rosa said the focus has been on boosting safety and prevention measures following an in-depth 2014 rinks review.

"We have looked at systems that have less ammonia," she said. "If there are other systems available, we're always looking to protect safety … But it's definitely not ad hoc — we're not allowed to open without an engineer on site."

Killarney, Hillcrest and Trout Lake community centres' rinks were entirely replaced in recent years, she said, boosting safety measures. And the five other rinks scattered in neighbourhoods across the city? "All of the other facilities," she said, "we go in regularly to update them."