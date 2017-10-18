Vancouver school trustees promise more collaboration, less discord

Vancouver’s new school board trustees say they can and will strike a different, more respectful tone when the new board forms for the first time on Monday.

“I did hear some people say, when I was out canvassing, that they were looking to vote for a wide range of people, to have many different voices on the board,” said Janet Fraser, a former trustee for the Green Party who not only regained her seat, but won the most votes during a by-election held on Oct. 14.

Her fellow Green candidates, Estrellita Gonzalez and Judith Zaichowsky, had the second and third most votes, despite being political newcomers. Fraser will accept Gonzalez’s and Zaichowsky’s nomination for board chair when the board meets on Oct. 23, she confirmed to Metro.

Three Vision trustees, two NPA and one OneCity candidate make up the rest of the nine-member board.

The previous school board was fired in October 2016 by then-education minister Mike Bernier after it failed to pass a balanced budget and allegations that some members of the board had bullied and harassed VSB staff. At the time the board was split along highly partisan lines between Vancouver’s two major civic parties, centre-left Vision Vancouver and the centre-right Non-Partisan Association, with one Green trustee.

Fraser said her top priority would be to make sure there is a “safe and respectful” working relationship between board members and between the board and senior staff team of VSB.

Then there’s the matter of teacher recruitment and retention. A hard-fought Supreme Court decision on class size and composition has led to a teacher hiring frenzy this fall throughout the province. But, Fraser said, there are currently more postings for teachers for Vancouver now than there were in September, possibly because Vancouver teachers are taking jobs in other B.C. districts.

The entire senior management team went on stress leave in October 2016, and many have not come back, including the superintendent. That’s another recruitment challenge the board will have to tackle.

After years of cuts to school programs, the new B.C. NDP government committed to more funding for education.

“The big, longer term piece is working with the province, particularly around facilities and space: seismic upgrades, new schools, space for French immersion, space for music, space for adult education,” Fraser said.

“They set all the rules and they have all the money — so how can we work together to get at these many challenges?”

Moving forward on reconciliation goals to provide more inclusive education for indigenous students rounds out Fraser’s long to-do list.

Lisa Dominato, trustee for the NPA, Joy Alexander, trustee for Vision Vancouver and Carrie Bercic, trustee for OneCity, all expressed the hope that a board with a range of voices would help reduce the partisanship that was described by some as “toxic.” They listed many of the same issues Fraser identified as their top priorities.