British Columbians want legal pot, but balk at legalizing heroin, crack and meth

While a majority of British Columbians support legalizing marijuana, most are opposed to making drugs like heroin and crystal meth legal.

A survey released Thursday by pollster Insights West, found that 70 per cent of B.C. residents support making pot legal. Support is higher among men, people aged 18-to-34, residents of Vancouver Island, and people who voted for the Liberal Party in the last federal election.

The federal government has pledged to have marijuana legalized in Canada by July.

Some experts have also called on the feds to consider decriminalizing or even legalizing drugs such as heroin to help combat the opioid crisis that has claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people in B.C. in the first eight months of 2017. Basically, the rationale is that if people have an option to acquire drugs legally, they can avoid the deadly fentanyl present in illicit street drugs.

However, when it comes to legalizing harder drugs, British Columbians remain strongly opposed. According to the poll, four in five people are opposed to legalizing heroin, cocaine and ecstasy. An even higher proportion (85 per cent) are opposed to legalizing crack, crystal meth and fentanyl.

The Insights West poll also looked at the proposed systems for selling marijuana legally in the province and the results were less polarized.

“In spite of the high level of support for the legalization of marijuana, there are still many questions the British Columbians are pondering,” said Mario Canseco, vice president of public affairs at Insights West, in a release.

“There is no clear consensus on how to sell cannabis legally, or on the age a person should be in order to become a legal buyer.”