Indigenous course part of UBC health programs

Whether students want to be doctors, nurses or midwives, the University of B.C. has offered its first multi-discipline Indigenous health issues course — inspired by the Truth and Reconciliation (TRC)'s call-out of Canada's health care system.

The result: the newly offered "23-24 Indigenous Cultural Safety" course, which offered its first workshop on Thursday morning. Those two numbers? The TRC devoted its 23rd and 24th recommendations to tackle bias in health services and training.

"This curriculum was a direct response to the TRC's report and 94 calls to action," explained Carrie Anne Vanderhoop, who oversaw the new curriculum's creation as education coordinator for UBC's Centre for Excellence in Indigenous Health, in a phone interview. "The calls to action are important … to prepare the next generation of health professionals to offer culturally safe care to Indigenous people."

Although UBC's medical school has offered a course on the topic for two years, it wasn't available to other health fields despite several of them having their only provincial schools at the university.

They key idea, she said, is a concept that emerged in how nurses are trained in New Zealand in light of the Maori experience of colonization there: "Indigenous cultural safety."

What that means, she explained, is "a direct response to the impacts of colonization and ongoing discrimination prevalent in health care systems."

The Centre for Excellence's co-director, Nadine Caron, said in a statement it's important for UBC to "show leadership" when it comes to "cultural safety and humility training" — and it's not something that's just a "wonderful addition" or "add-on," but rather "something that's non-negotiable in the training and education of professionals."

The ultimate goal, Vanderhoop added, "is to improve health outcomes for Indigenous peoples in Canada."

"We have to look at Indigenous people's experiences accessing health care, because more often we hear stories of the harm that can happen based on stereotypes and discrimination, but also barriers to health access."

Item 23 of the TRC's calls to action recommended training more Indigenous health-care professionals, and ensuring communities can retain providers from their own backgrounds, as well as "cultural competency training" for every Canadian health-care worker.

And Item 24 called for "medical and nursing schools in Canada to require all students to take a course dealing with Aboriginal health issues, including the history and legacy of residential schools" as well as anti-racism approaches.