Kombucha bubbling up on taps across Vancouver

For health-conscious Vancouverites, a night out doesn’t have to involve a hangover.

Kombucha, on tap at an increasing number of establishments, offers an effervescent alternative. And it’s getting easier to access across the city. With so many varieties of the bubbly drink on offer, kombucha crawls are surely on the horizon.

A fermented, sweetened sparkling black or green tea drink, kombucha’s purported health benefits range from strengthening the immune system and boosting energy, to improving digestive health.

Oddity Kombucha in the heart of Mount Pleasant’s brewery district, brews and serves exotic flavours ranging from jasmine to elderberry. Their kombucha is also on tap at craft breweries like Faculty, Postmark, Steel Toad, and Luppolo.

Kombucha lovers can order organic kombucha online with their groceries through SPUD Delivery, or find kombucha like Hoochy Booch, brewed in Vancouver, on offer at various locations. Spark Kombucha is on tap at places like Nesters Market and the Juicery. Establishments like O5 Tea and Virtuous Pie also have kombucha on tap.

Kara Sam, founder and owner of Bucha Brew, came up with the idea of creating locally brewed kombucha after a trip to Maui.

“It’s on tap and in bottles everywhere there,” she noted.

With a background in culinary arts and personal training, she sees Bucha Brew as “sort of a combination of the two. I love helping people feel better about themselves and helping them get healthy.”

Motherhood was the other inspiration behind Sam’s business. She had her first son in December 2014, and the list of food and drink to avoid during pregnancy seemed endless.

“What no one tells you is that you can’t really have any of these things while you are breastfeeding either. I was happy to have an alternative beverage that I could have other than just water all the time. I was even more excited about it when I found out it was low in calories and sugar and good for digestion.”

Sam enjoys drinking it as a post-workout hydrator.

“I think with all the vitamins and live enzymes, it really helps my body recover quicker, especially the mint and algae with the extra iron from the spirlina and chlorella,” she said.

Bucha Brew finished its brewery in Delta in March of this year.

“It’s so amazing to have our own space.”

She has dreams of opening a tap room and having growler fills and direct sales out of the brewery.

“But it’s been hard to keep up with wholesale orders, so that’s been put on hold.”

The company is rapidly expanding. Just this week, Bucha Brew got a tap in Safeway in Burquitlam. It’s also on tap at Stongs, Nourish Market, and August Market. In fact she’s actively “looking for staff in all aspects of the business.”