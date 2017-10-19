Want healthier kids? UBC docs prescribe nature's Rx

Ambling through a grove of towering Douglas-fir in the middle of the University of B.C., Willow Thickson pauses by a decaying redcedar stump, sprouting green shoots towards the sky above.

"Not only is nature time good for anxiety, children's development, cortisol, it's also good for family development," the 32-year-old UBC medical student told Metro, as we took turns to throw an increasingly shredded stick for her dog Kisik. "As parents become more acutely aware of how good this is for their kids and how happy it makes them, then they can hopefully advocate for our green spaces."

The UBC kinesiology and health sciences grad also heads up Indigenous health for the Canadian Federation of Medical Students and is of mixed Cree, Ojibway and Métis ancestry. Having grown up "in the bush" of the Prairies, she explained, she grew up immersed in the natural world: "I would hug trees and climb trees," she chuckled.

But at medical school, she realized there "was not any environmental health education within our curriculum," she said. "I'm trying to change the curriculum of medical schools across Canada to include environmental health as well as the social determinants of health."

On Saturday, she and other members of the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment are hosting a free public event on why kids need to be "prescribed" more time in nature for their health and wellbeing (see sidebar for details).

The event, The Nature Prescription: Why Green Time is Good for Kids, includes a guided outdoor walk — and children are welcome.

"We want people to have a way to get engaged," she said, "and to come and learn about how green spaces can actually benefit your immune system, benefit your children, increase learning, and increase (children's) developmental milestones.

"Hopefully it spurs more of a passion for the environment they live in. The more green space we have, the better for everybody."

Other speakers include local family physician Dr. Melissa Lem, Starla Bob, and Squamish nation ecological guide Cease Wyss (T'uy'tanat).

"Environment and Indigenous health go hand-in-hand," Thickson noted, "because we're unequally affected by environmental destruction."

UBC research this year confirmed that people benefit from green spaces in our cities, where high stress levels contribute to higher rates of heart disease, stroke and other chronic illness.

A virtual reality experiment — by population and public health researcher Matilda van den Bosch, and published by the World Health Organization — immersed participants in simulated urban green spaces, and found big drops in the stress-related hormone cortisol, linked to long-term chronic diseases and shorter lifespans.