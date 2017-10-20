No parole for 17 years for man who killed Surrey, B.C., teenager

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. — A British Columbia man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 17 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Raymond Caissie was sentenced Friday in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster for the September 2014 slaying of 17-year-old Serena Vermeersch.

Her body was found along railway tracks in Surrey, B.C., a day after she was reported missing.

Caissie had been released from prison just a year earlier.

He had served his entire 22 year sentence for a violent 1991 sexual assault and kidnapping and parole documents said board members believed he was likely to commit another offence causing death or serious harm.