Oprah Winfrey and a host of celebrities attend 'B.C. Miracle Concert'

VANCOUVER — Oprah Winfrey, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Jay Leno are in Vancouver to attend the David Foster Foundation's 30th annual Miracle Concert.

The charity institution founded in 1986 by the decorated Victoria-raised music producer raises money to support the non-medical expenses of Canadian families with children undergoing or awaiting life-saving organ transplants.

To date, more than 1,100 families have been supported, relieving the pressure of their mortage payments, travel costs and other expenses.

Saturday's concert featured performances by Foster, Steven Tyler, Jay Leno, The Tenors, Matteo Bocelli, Laura Bretan and B.C’s Carly Rae Jepsen.

Foster has won 16 Grammys, seven Junos, an Emmy and a Golden Globe while fetching three Oscar nominations for collaborations with stars including Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, Josh Groban, Michael Buble, Mary J. Blige and Andrea Bocelli.