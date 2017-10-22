Bike To Work Week out to conquer puddles

There’s no need to put your bicycle into storage just because raindrops have replaced sunshine.

The fall edition of Bike to Work Week, which runs Oct. 23 to 29, aims to prove to fair-weather cyclists that the transition to year-round commuting isn’t as daunting as it may seem.

“Try to do it during the rainy period just once and you’ll see how easy and convenient it is,” said HUB Cycling Bike to Work Week manager Emma Cunnington.

“The best way to do it is finding a day next week not as rainy, try it out during the colder times and gradually build pieces to your wardrobe. You can easily do it with a pair of [waterproof] shoes and a rain cape.”

Registering for the event and logging commutes gives cyclists access to a network of seasoned riders to connect with.

Event staff will also be at 45 stations throughout the region’s most popular cycling routes with free mechanic services, educational materials, food and prizes.

HUB uses the event to advocate for safer cycling infrastructure in Metro Vancouver.

Weather-appropriate clothing isn’t the only thing to remember when making the switch from summer to fall/winter riding.

Cunnington says equipping bicycles with front and rear lights is even more important during the darker months.

“Being visible during the fall and winder months is critical,” she said. “With the shorter days, keeping front and rear lights on is very important, especially leaving them on during the daytime. Daytime running lights reduces the risk of getting hit by 47 per cent, so ensure those lights are on all day.”

Approximately 6,000 people are expected to register for this Bike to Work week.