Vancouver completes Burrard Bridge upgrades

Years of construction on the Burrard Bridge are finally over.

The bridge now boasts separated bike lanes, pedestrian access on both sides of the bridge, and new raised sidewalks.

City crews have worked on the bridge on and off for almost three years, first focusing on safety and structural repairs in 2014, then working on improved traffic flow for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists afterwards.

After safety improvements to the south end of the bridge in 2014, cycling trips over the bridge increased by 25 per cent to 1.3 million trips in 2015.

Crews have now completed safety improvements to the north end as well. There are now two right-turn lanes on Pacific (eastbound turning south onto Burrard) and two right-turn lanes on Burrard Bridge (northbound traffic turning east onto Pacific Street).

Crisis phones and suicide fences have also been installed.

Other upgrades include new pedestrian lighting and new concrete handrails.

“It’s fantastic to see the Burrard Bridge fully re-open to drivers, pedestrians and cyclists after many years of improvements and a complete safety overhaul for all users,” said Mayor Gregor Robertson.

“The Burrard Bridge is not only a busy arterial for residents to get across the city, but also an iconic landmark and important piece of Vancouver’s history. I’m pleased to see that the final rehabilitation and safety improvements respect the Burrard Bridge’s heritage, add to its value, and make it safer and easier for all users to get around.”

The project was funded by TransLink’s Major Road Network program, ICBC’s Road Improvement program, and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Green Municipal Fund.