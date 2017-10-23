Extensive search for mushroom picker ends after nine days in northern B.C.

SMITHERS, B.C. — The official search for a woman in northwestern British Columbia has been called off.

Fifty-three-year-old mushroom picker Frances Brown was reported missing nine days ago in a rugged area of the Bulkley Valley, southwest of Moricetown.

As many as 50 search and rescue team members from across the province joined local responders, police and helicopter crews in one of the largest searches conducted in more than a decade in northern B.C.

Several clues, including a camp fire, suggested Brown spent several of nights in the bush, but by mid-week no further signs were found.

The search was complicated by heavy rain and snow and officials called it off late Saturday.